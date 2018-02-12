Olympic Ski Jumping Schedule 2018: Women's Normal Hill TV Info and Live Stream

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The focus will be on ski jumping for fans of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Monday, as the women's normal hill event takes place in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The discipline will go ahead at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Stadium, with a host of top athletes battling for the medals.

The field took part in full practice on Sunday, as each individual attempted to hone their technique in the tricky conditions at the Games.

Here is how you can watch the discipline:

Date: Monday, Feb. 12

Time: 6:35 a.m. ET/ 11:35 a.m. GMT

TV: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Stream: NBC Olympics, BBC iPlayer

Monday's Schedule

Trial Round: 6:35 a.m. ET/ 11:35 a.m. GMT

First Round: 7:50 a.m. ET/ 12:50 a.m. GMT

Final Round: 8:35 a.m. ET/ 1:35 p.m. GMT

Preview

Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Maren Lundby will be difficult to beat as the Norwegian continues to shine after a fantastic run during the recent World Cup series.

The 23-year-old has progressed over the past 12 months, and she will be the favourite for many to scoop the gold at Pyeongchang 2018.

Lundby topped the standings in two training runs for the event on Thursday, and her opponents will be in awe of her current form.

Daniela Iraschko-Stolz will be Lundby's most likely competition for the gold medal, with the Austrian showing power and consistency in her jumping.

At 21, Sara Takanashi remains one of the younger names in the pack, but the Japanese ace is experienced in the sport.

JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

Takanashi has four overall World Cup wins to her name during her career, making her one of the sport's most successful female athletes.

Compatriot Yuki Ito will ensure Japan have a strong chance of capturing a medal, as the pair battle to succeed.

Lundby has won six World Cup events this season, but the challengers to her current dominance are also competitive on the biggest stages.

Germany's reigning Olympic champion Carina Vogt will also be in attendance, but she will have to produce the performance of a lifetime to repeat her heroics from Sochi 2014.



Vogt is outstanding at her very best but only has an outside chance of grabbing a medal at the current Games.