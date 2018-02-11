Paul Pierce's No. 34 Jersey Raised to the Rafters at Celtics Retirement Ceremony

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Even a blowout loss to the Cavaliers couldn't ruin Paul Pierce's jersey retirement ceremony.

The Boston Celtics raised the No. 34 into the rafters Sunday, celebrating a player who spent 15 of his 19-year NBA career with this organization.

It was "the toughest ticket in town, maybe in Celtics history," according to general manager Danny Ainge, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The 10-time All-Star and 2008 NBA Finals MVP earned this reward and seemed to enjoy his time in the spotlight.

Pierce thanked the fans and showed his appreciation for the organization in a long speech:

He followed it up by raising the banner toward the ceiling, putting his number alongside other Celtics legends while immortalziing his impact.

There were honors throughout the day for the 40-year-old, who retired last season as a member of the Clippers. The Celtics provided multiple tribute videos before, during and after the game:

There was also a long guest list of former players and coaches in attendance, including Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Doc Rivers, Robert Parish and Antoine Walker, per Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

Several prominent members of the Celtics organization spoke about the impact Pierce had on the organization, including Rivers, his former coach:

The Truth then spoke himself at length about his time with the organization, thanking everyone who supported him along the way.

There was some controversy leading up to this event, with the Celtics preparing to show a tribute video to former player Isaiah Thomas before the guard conceded his honor. Last week's trade removed some drama, but the Cavaliers still played the role of spoiler while earning a 121-99 road victory.

Bleacher Report showed a disappointed Pierce watching along:

Still, virtually everyone remained in their seats for the postgame ceremony.

It might be some time before we see another number raised to the rafters in Boston, so fans should hold onto the memories of this one.