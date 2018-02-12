Olympic Freestyle Skiing Schedule 2018: Live Stream for Men's Moguls

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The medals will be handed out in the men's moguls on Monday, with Canada's Mikael Kingsbury the hot favourite to take the gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The 25-year-old topped qualifying, and having taken silver at the 2014 Sochi Games he will be hoping to go one better this time around.

The second qualifying round starts on Monday at 5:30 a.m. ET, with the first of three final sessions beginning at 7 a.m. ET. The event can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Preview

Kingsbury scored 86.07 to top the qualification standings and will take some beating on Monday. CBC Olympics showed the Canadian on his way to top spot:

Anything other than a win for Kingsbury would be a surprise, such is his consistency, and the Olympic gold medal is the one major honour that is missing from his collection.

Kingsbury's nearest challenger is Russian athlete Aleksandr Smyshliaev, who finished second. The top five qualifiers are shown by the Pyeongchang 2018 Twitter account:

Troy Murphy will carry the hopes of the U.S. Olympic team after finishing fourth. NBC Olympics showed how he booked his place in the final:

Perhaps the story of the event is that of Canada's Philippe Marquis, who is competing at the Winter Olympics despite tearing his anterior cruciate ligament just four weeks ago, per CBC Sports.

Despite the injury, Marquis still managed to qualify for the finals with a score of 77.77. He said he is ready to push himself to the limits, per Team Canada:

Marquis' bravery will win plenty of plaudits, and rightly so, but when it comes to medals Kingsbury is out on his own in this event and could bring home Canada's first gold of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.