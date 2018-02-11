La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 23 Results and Updated Standings

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona suffered a blip, as they could only achieve a goalless draw against Getafe in La Liga on Sunday.

The Camp Nou crowd were unimpressed with their Catalan side, but the leaders remain seven points clear of Atletico Madrid.

Sevilla defeated Girona 1-0 at home in a tight affair against the minnows, as Celta Vigo and Espanyol couldn't be separated in a 2-2 draw.

Valencia beat Levante in the final game of the night, winning 3-1 at the Mestalla Stadium.

Here are Sunday's scores from Spain:

Sevilla 1-0 Girona

Barcelona 0-0 Getafe

Celta Vigo 2-2 Espanyol

Valencia 3-1 Levante

Here are the latest La Liga standings:

1. Barcelona 59 (49)

2. Atletico Madrid 52 (25)

3. Valencia 43 (18)

4. Real Madrid 42 (27)

5. Villarreal 37 (6)

6. Sevilla 36 (-5)

7. Eibar 35 (-2)



8. Celta Vigo 32 (7)

9. Girona 31 (1)

10. Getafe 30 (+5)

11. Real Betis 30 (-8)

12. Leganes 29 (-2)



13. Athletic Bilbao 28 (-1)

14. Real Sociedad 26 (-2)

15. Espanyol 26 (-10)

16. Alaves 25 (-12)

17. Levante 20 (-14)

18. Las Palmas 18 (-33)

19. Deportivo La Coruna 17 (-27)



20. Malaga 13 (-22)

Visit the Sky Sports website for a breakdown of La Liga's standings in full.

Sunday Recap

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barca failed to score for the first time in La Liga this term, as Getafe bolted the door against Lionel Messi and Co.

The team from the outskirts of the capital gave a credible performance and claimed a deserved point, as the hosts failed to find top gear.

Luis Suarez appeared to have given the home side the lead in the first half, but the Uruguayan was disappointed as the flag was raised for offside.

Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was in fine form, as Philippe Coutinho and substitute Ousmane Dembele missed chances to earn a lead.

The Azulones raided on the counter-attack as they searched for a shock winner, but the visitors didn't have the quality to break the deadlock.

Barca hailed midfielder Sergio Busquets as he reached 300 matches for the Blaugrana:

Sevilla took the points on offer, as they edged out Girona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, winning 1-0 on Sunday.

Pablo Sarabia was the home team's hero, tapping in from close range immediately after the restart for the second half.

The win sees the Andalusia club move up to sixth, as they jump above Eibar in the latest standings.

Celta Vigo and Espanyol provided entertainment in their encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, as both sides were forced to fight back in a balanced contest.

Leo Baptistao gave the visitors the lead after 10 minutes, but Maxi Gomez forced an equaliser after 32 minutes.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gomez earned his brace just 10 minutes from time, as Celta believed they had stolen the points, but Espanyol found the back of the net as Gerard Moreno scored from range with just three minutes left.

Two goals in a minute saw Valencia and Levante both score, as both teams netted in the first half of their derby match.

Los Che scored through Santi Mina's header after 17 minutes, but Levante immediately equalised from Sergio Postigo's shot.

Luciano Vietto gave Valencia the lead after 65 minutes, and Daniel Parejo converted from the penalty spot in the final minute after Simone Zaza was fouled in the box.

The 3-1 victory sees Valencia move ahead of Real Madrid in the table, as Los Blancos slip to fourth in La Liga.