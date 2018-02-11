NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: Event Guide, Live Stream Info and Sunday Picks

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The medal race for the 2018 Olympic Games is starting to heat up as the first weekend of Olympic action comes to a close.

The United States (finally) got on the board with its first medal of the games thanks to a gold courtesy of 17-year-old snowboarding phenom Red Gerard, who upset the field to win the men's slopestyle.

If you missed any of yesterday's action, don't worry—there's plenty more to watch today.

To watch NBC's Sunday live coverage of events (in U.S. ET), you can find the live streams here. Here is the schedule for the coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics for today, per NBCOlympics.com:

7 a.m.-9.30 a.m. ET, USA

Women's ice hockey Group A: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

7.45 a.m.-9 a.m. ET, NBCSN

Men's 15-kilometre skiathlon

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m ET, NBCSN

Men's luge

2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Curling mixed doubles

3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, NBC

Men's speedskating: 5,000 meters (medal event)

Men's 15-kilometre skiathlon (medal event)

7 p.m.-11 p.m ET, NBCSN

Biathlon: men's 10-kilometre (medal event)

7 p.m.-11 p.m ET, NBCSN

Men's luge (medal event)

Ladies' moguls (medal event)

Ladies' alpine skiing: giant slalom

Figure skating: ladies' single short program, pairs free skating

11:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Ladies' alpine skiing: giant slalom (medal event)

Here's a look at the updated medal count:



Sunday Picks

Figure Skating

XIN LI/Getty Images

If today's figure skating events are half as good as the performances we witnessed yesterday, we're all in for a real treat. The team event finishes with the men’s and women’s free skates and free dance.

The United States has a great opportunity to pick up its third medal of this year's games here as it is likely to be a favorite alongside Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia to step onto the podium when its all said and done.

Snowboarding

Back during the Sochi Games, Jamie Anderson of the United States was able to take home the women's slopestyle gold medal and looks to be in good form entering today's event after clinching a win at the X Games earlier this year.



But Anderson isn't the only American in the women's slopestyle who has a chance at getting a medal as first-time Olympians Julia Marino and Hailey Langland will also look to take a spot on the podium with Anderson.

Is an American sweep possible? Absolutely.

Alpine Skiing

All eyes will be on the women's giant slalom as American Lindsey Vonn will make her Pyeongchang Olympics debut today alongside budding American star, Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrin will participate in her first event tonight in the first of a potential five individual events in this year's games.

Shiffrin finished fifth in this event during the Sochi Games but has won a silver medal in the World Championships more recently.