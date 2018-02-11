Colts Rumors: Frank Reich Favored for Head Coach After Josh McDaniels Reneged

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has become the top contender for the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching vacancy, ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

The Colts' job remains open after offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reversed course Tuesday and stayed with the New England Patriots. He had previously agreed to a contract with Indianapolis.

NJ Advance Media's Eliot Shorr-Parks said Reich would be a terrific hire for the Colts:

As much as McDaniels' decision threw things into disarray, Indianapolis would likely be pleased if it landed Reich.

The 56-year-old has been the Eagles' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons and worked in the same role with the San Diego Chargers in 2014 and 2015. His stock skyrocketed in large part because of how much the Philadelphia offense improved under his watch.

The Eagles ranked 26th in offensive efficiency in 2015, the season before Reich arrived, according to Football Outsiders. Over the next two years, they climbed to 20th and then eighth.

Carson Wentz was a strong MVP candidate in 2017 before a torn ACL knocked him out for the season in December. The Eagles didn't miss a beat, though, with Nick Foles helping lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl title.

Given the uncertainty around Andrew Luck's health, it'd be in the Colts' best interest to hire a coach who has experience with quarterbacks. General manager Chris Ballard said last week Luck still hasn't thrown a football despite being more than a year removed from shoulder surgery.

Should the worst-case scenario arrive and Jacoby Brissett once again be the starting quarterback in 2018, Indianapolis could count on Reich to get the most out of the soon-to-be third-year passer.