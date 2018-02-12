Olympic Speedskating Schedule 2018: TV, Live-Stream Info for Men's 1,500m

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

An early favorite to win the men's speedskating 1,500 meters will not compete in Tuesday's event.

According to an Associated Press report, Denis Yuskov is among six Russian athletes whose appeal will not be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport until after the 2018 Winter Olympics. Despite breaking Shani Davis' 1,500-meter world record in December, he was not invited to Pyeonchang, South Korea, as a result of previously serving a drug ban for marijuana.

That leaves the door open for Davis and Joey Mantia to garner gold for the United States in the long-distance race. The American duo still face steep competition, most notably from the Netherlands' Koen Verweij and Kjeld Nuis.

U.S. viewers who miss the morning's action live will have two more opportunities to watch.

Speedskating: Men's 1,500-Meter Schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 13

TV Times: 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports; 3 p.m. ET on NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com (Event starts at 6 a.m. ET)

Preview

A 1,500-meter Olympic mainstay, Davis earned silver in 2006 and 2010 before stumbling to 11th in 2014. After losing his world record set in 2009, he placed third in the U.S. team trials in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

At age 35, the 10-team world champion will look to rebound from the disappointing 2014 Sochi Games, where he also finished eighth in the 1,000-meter event.

"I still want to win," Davis said after qualifying for the Olympic 1,500 meters, per Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune. "I still want to be the best in the world. I’m a fighter. I've always wanted to skate fast since I was a little kid. I still want to do that now. And I still have fun. It's just getting back to that success at the highest level."

The two-time Olympic gold medalist, however, has not triumphed in any major event since winning the 2015 World Single Distance Championships. Despite bouncing back to qualify, he's no longer a clear favorite at Pyeongchang.

Mantia is the next American capable of bolstering the nation's medal count. In addition to winning both the 1,000- and 1,500-meter U.S. qualifiers, the 32-year-old captured gold at the mass start in Gangneung, South Korea.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With Yuskov out, Verweij becomes the favorite. Four years ago, he finished three-thousandths of a second behind Poland's Zbigniew Brodka for the gold.

He also settled for a tough-luck second place at the 2017 World Cup. While Yuskov set a world record, the 27-year-old notched a national milestone at 1:41.63, 0.61 of a second behind the victor.

Nuis, meanwhile, narrowly edged out Yuskov to win the 2017 world championship. He also snatched the 1,000-meter gold.

Sports Illustrated's Brian Cazeneuve picked Verweij and Nuis to finish second and third, respectively, before Yuskov lost any chance of winning his appeal in time to compete. Now the Netherlands pairing may fight each other for gold.

The Dutch have already picked up four medals—two gold—in a pair of weekend speedskating events. Don't be surprised if they strengthen their stranglehold on the sport come Tuesday.