Matthew McConaughey Congratulates Eagles' Nick Foles in Newspaper Ad

Zac Wassink@https://twitter.com/ZacWassinkFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles isn't just adored in the City of Brotherly Love.

Actor and Texan Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page ad in Sunday's Austin American-Statesman to celebrate the Super Bowl LII MVP from Austin, Texas.

"From one local to another, congratulations Nick Foles. Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey," the copy reads.

The ad also features an outline of Texas painted in the colors of the state flag with a heart over the Austin area.

Clearly, Foles is all right, all right, all right in McConaughey's eyes.

