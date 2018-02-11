La Salle University Hosts Funeral for Rasual Butler

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 2: The Toronto Raptors honor Rasual Butler before the Toronto Raptors game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 2, 2018 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
La Salle University hosted a funeral service and mass Sunday for former basketball star and NBA player Rasual Butler, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles last month.

According to 6ABC in Philadelphia, the service was held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET Sunday.

Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in a high-speed crash Jan. 31. He was 38, and she was 31.

A Philadelphia native who starred at Roman Catholic High School, Butler became a two-time All-Atlantic 10 first-team selection at La Salle. He is the school's fourth all-time leading scorer and was inducted into La Salle's Hall of Athletes in 2008.

"This is a real tragedy to the La Salle community and to all who knew Rasual," La Salle director of athletics Bill Bradshaw said in a statement. "He was a terrific basketball player, a great teammate and a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of Rasual and his wife, Leah."

Butler played for eight teams across a 13-year NBA career, earning a reputation as one of the best locker room guys in the league. There was an outpouring of support for Butler by NBA players on social media following his death.

