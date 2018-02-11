La Salle University Hosts Funeral for Rasual Butler

La Salle University Hosts Funeral for Rasual ButlerFebruary 11, 2018
La Salle University hosted a funeral service and mass Sunday for former basketball star and NBA player Rasual Butler, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles last month.
According to 6ABC in Philadelphia, the service was held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET Sunday.
Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, were killed in a high-speed crash Jan. 31. He was 38, and she was 31.
A Philadelphia native who starred at Roman Catholic High School, Butler became a two-time All-Atlantic 10 first-team selection at La Salle. He is the school's fourth all-time leading scorer and was inducted into La Salle's Hall of Athletes in 2008.
"This is a real tragedy to the La Salle community and to all who knew Rasual," La Salle director of athletics Bill Bradshaw said in a statement. "He was a terrific basketball player, a great teammate and a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of Rasual and his wife, Leah."
Butler played for eight teams across a 13-year NBA career, earning a reputation as one of the best locker room guys in the league. There was an outpouring of support for Butler by NBA players on social media following his death.
