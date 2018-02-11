US Olympic Figure Skating 2018: How to Watch Sunday's Events

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The United States is in good position to capture its first medal in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Sunday in the U.S. (Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea).

The Americans are one of five finalists in the team event that concludes with the men's free skate, women's free skate and free dance in ice dancing.

Canada sits on top of the team event standings with 45 points, while the Olympic Athletes from Russia are second with 39 points, which is three ahead of the United States.

The best opportunities for the United States to eclipse the Olympic Athletes from Russia come in the men's free skate and ice dance, but the second-place team carries the overwhelming favorite in the women's free skate.

The men will take the ice first at the Gangneung Ice Arena, with the women and ice dancers following in that order.

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Rippon Makes Olympic Debut in Men's Free Skate

The United States will use one of its two allowed substitutions in the competition in the men's free skate, as Adam Rippon replaces Nathan Chen.

Although Chen may be the favored skater to claim individual glory in the men's event, the Americans don't want to overwork the 18-year-old while giving Rippon a chance to shine on the Olympic ice for the first time.

Rippon placed sixth at the 2016 World Championships and was fifth at the 2017 Grand Prix Final, but he'll look for a spot in the top three on Sunday to solidify his team's position in the standings.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The 28-year-old's top competition in the men's free skate will come from Japan and Canada, with his main goal being to place ahead of Canada's Patrick Chan.

Chan didn't have a great short program, and if there is a weakness in the Canadian team, he could be it.

If Rippon finishes above Chan in the men's free skate, it will help the Americans gain ground on their neighbors to the north.

A strong outing by Rippon and another one by Mirai Nagasu in the women's free skate could set Alex and Maia Shibutani up for a medal-clinching skate in the ice dance portion of Sunday's program.

Shibutanis Should Be in Position to Clinch Silver or Bronze for Americans

Even if the United States tops Canada in both the men's and women's free skate, it's hard to see the first-place team relinquishing its lead with Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir competing in the free dance.

Even though first place in the team event may be out of reach, the Shibutanis have the opportunity to secure second in the ice dance and second or third in the team event.

The Shibutanis are coming off a short program on Saturday that handed them a good amount of confidence heading into their other three Olympic skates.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

Maia Shibutani spoke about the team's thoughts following the short program, per U.S. Figure Skating.

"We felt that the skate was actually really good," Maia said. "We've been training so hard, and to be out on Olympic ice for the first time, we are really happy with it."

In order to clinch the silver, the Shibutanis have to place two spots ahead of the Russians and Rippon has to do the same thing in the men's free skate.

Those two potential outcomes assume Nagasu will be bested by the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the women's free skate, which is likely after Evgenia Medvedeva dazzled in the short program.

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org and Team USA.