Mike Tyson Knocks out Shawn Michaels; WrestleMania's Defining Moments

As Mike Tyson swung a punch at Shawn Michaels after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship fight with Steve Austin in 1998, WrestleMania sealed its position as the sport's most important annual event.

The Attitude Era was born at WrestleMania XIV as Stone Cold beat The Heartbreak Kid with Tyson's assistance, and the Grandest Stage of Them All lived up to its billing.

Tyson floored Michaels after the wrestler threw a jab, and the birth of Austin's years of domination were triggered at the showpiece.

WrestleMania has been filled with defining moments before and after the events at the 14th edition of the marquee night, and fans expect to see history made each and every year.

Here, we take a look at a number of the most pivotal moments from WrestleMania, and the impact they have had on the WWE's overall direction.