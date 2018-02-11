Manchester United Shocked in 1-0 Upset by Matt Ritchie, Newcastle United

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United slipped to a surprise defeat to struggling Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday, as Matt Ritchie scored the only goal of the game after 66 minutes.

Jose Mourinho's side had chances to equalise but could not find a way past a committed Newcastle team that gave their survival hopes a big boost by claiming all three points.

Rafael Benitez handed new loan singing Martin Dubravka a first start in goal, but their other January signing, Islam Slimani, did not make the squad. United made four changes, with Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all returning to the starting XI. Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News shared the two teams:

The hosts made the better start and forced visiting goalkeeper David De Gea into a wonderful save after just five minutes. An Ayoze Perez free-kick was deflected into Jonjo Shelvey's path inside the box, and he let fly with a fierce shot that a diving De Gea managed to parry clear.

Dubravka also made a vital stop in the opening 45 minutes after United hit Newcastle on the break when Nemanja Matic sent Martial clean through on goal. The Frenchman, who is usually clinical in such situations, tried to slide it past the goalkeeper, but the Newcastle debutant managed to block the shot to preserve his clean sheet.

Chris Waugh at the Chronicle gave an illustration of what Dubravka brings to the team:

Newcastle also thought they should have had a penalty five minutes before half-time. Dwight Gayle won the ball ahead of Chris Smalling, who lunged in on the striker and sent him sprawling just inside the box. It looked a clear penalty, but referee Craig Pawson waved the appeals away.

Henry Winter at The Times neatly summed up the first half:

Manchester United did manage to get the ball in the back of the net early on in the second half through Romelu Lukaku, but it was correctly ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

Alexis Sanchez then twice went close for the visitors, wriggling free inside the box before firing wide. He was then sent into the box by Lukaku and rounded the goalkeeper, but he delayed his shot, which allowed Florian Lejeune to get back and make the block.

Newcastle then made the visitors pay for their profligacy, as a Shelvey free-kick was pumped into the box and flicked back to the unmarked Ritchie, who drove the ball past a diving De Gea.

Football writer Tom Williams said it was a soft goal for the visitors to concede:

United manager Jose Mourinho responded immediately by sending on Michael Carrick and Juan Mata for Pogba and Jesse Lingard. ESPN FC's Rob Dawson felt Pogba may have been carrying an injury:

The Red Devils came close to an equaliser on 76 minutes, with Martial having two shots blocked on the line as Newcastle struggled to clear a corner. They continued to ramp up the pressure in the closing minutes, and Dubravka saved brilliantly from Carrick in stoppage time to secure the win.

It was Newcastle's most impressive win of the season and moved them two points clear of the relegation zone. Manchester United, meanwhile, remain in second place but looked poor defensively and could not match their opponents' desire and commitment, which will surely concern Mourinho.