Olympic 2018 Results: Medal Winners, Top Scores from Sunday's Early Events

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The United States claimed their first gold medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games on Sunday, courtesy of the 17-year-old Red Gerard, who secured a dramatic win in the men's slopestyle.

Elsewhere, David Gleirscher took gold for Austria in the men's luge, with defending champion Felix Loch finishing out of the medals altogether.

There were also gold medals for Norway's Simen Hegstad Kruger in the skiathlon, despite an early fall, while speedskater Sven Kramer won a third consecutive gold medal in the 5,000 metres.

Here's a look at all Sunday's medal winners and a look back at the best of the action from South Korea.

Medal Winners

Biathlon: Men's 10KM Sprint

Gold: Arnd Peiffer (Germany)

Silver: Michal Krcmar (Czech Republic)

Bronze: Dominik Windisch (Italy)

Cross-Country Skiing: Men's Skiathlon 15KM Classic + 15KM Free

Gold: Simen Hegstad Krueger (Norway)

Silver: Martin Johnsrud Sundby (Norway)

Bronze: Hans Christer Holund (Norway)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Moguls

Gold: Perrine Laffont (France)

Silver: Justine Dufour-Lapointe (Canada)

Bronze: Yulia Galysheva (Kazakhstan)

Luge: Men's Singles

Gold: David Gleirscher (Austria)

Silver: Chris Mazdzer (United States)

Bronze: Johannes Ludwig (Germany)

Snowboarding: Men's Slopestyle

Gold: Redmond Gerard (United States)

Silver: Max Parrot (Canada)

Bronze: Mark McMorris (Canada)

Speedskating: Men's 5,000M

Gold: Sven Kramer (Netherlands)

Silver: Ted-Jan Bloemen (Canada)

Bronze: Sverre Lunde Pedersen (Norway)

Top Scores

Team USA were in the medals on Sunday, with Gerard leading the way while becoming the youngest U.S snowboarder to win a medal at the Winter Olympics:

It was an unlikely victory for the teenager, who made mistakes on his opening two runs to leave him back in 11th place going into the third and final run.

Gerard produced an outstanding final outing, which scored 87.16 and was just enough to edge past Canada's Max Parrot, who finished second on 86.00, and Parrot's compatriot Mark McMorris, who scored 85.20.

The 17-year-old became the youngest American man to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 1928, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The teenager was not the only American to write his name into the history books on Sunday, as Chris Mazdzer took silver in the luge. It was the first medal the U.S team has won in the men's singles of that event.

The gold went to Gleirscher, who became the first Austrian to top the podium in the event for 50 years, per BBC Sport:

Loch looked the favourite to win gold again after the first two runs but made a mistake in the final round, clipping the wall. That was enough to drop him down to fifth, giving Gleirscher gold and Mazdzer silver.