Olympics 2018 Medal Count: Every Winner from Sunday Morning Events

Surprise winners were littered across the venues at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

While favorites stumbled in the biathlon, freestyle skiing and luge, some unlikely champions rose to the occasion to create a few incredible Olympic moments.

Five European nations claimed gold during Sunday's events, with a medal sweep by Norway in cross-country skiing being the most impressive achievement.

Among the underdog victories on Sunday, one speedskating legend made sure he wouldn't be denied another Olympic win, as he broke his own Olympic record on the way to the Netherlands' second speedskating championship in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Biathlon

Men's 10-Kilometer Sprint

Arnd Peiffer (Germany)

No one expected Arnd Peiffer to top the medal podium in the biathlon 10-kilometer sprint, but then again, no one thought the favorites would stumble on the shooting range.

Only four athletes avoided a penalty in the shooting portion of the race, and Peiffer was one of them, as the IBU World Cup noted on Twitter:

Even Peiffer was shocked at where he ended up, per Tom Dougherty of NBCOlympics.com.

"It's crazy because I didn't expect it was possible for me to be on top," he said. "I wouldn't say I am an underdog, but I'm not one of the top guys."

Peiffer's gold handed Germany the early edge in most first-place finishes in Pyeongchang after it took home two Saturday.

Cross-Country Skiing

Men's Skiathlon

Simen Hegstad Krueger (Norway)

Norway recorded the second medal sweep of the Olympics, as it dominated the men's skiathlon.

Simen Hegstad Krueger recovered from a crash at the start of the event to win Norway's first gold in Pyeongchang.

The 24-year-old was joined by silver medalist Martin Johnsrud Sundby and bronze medalist Hans Christer Holund on the all-Norwegian podium.

The Olympics' official Twitter account captured the trio's joy after the race:

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Moguls

Perrine Laffont (France)

Perrine Laffont earned France's first gold medal in the women's moguls Sunday, as she beat out a few medal favorites from the United States and Canada.

The 19-year-old bested defending Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada by nine-hundredths of a point.

Laffont's win put France on the board as the eighth nation to stand atop the medal podium in Pyeongchang.

Americans Jaelin Kauf and Keaton McCargo failed to qualify for the six-woman final. Both skiers were seen as medal contenders.

Luge

Men's Singles

David Gleirscher (Austria)

Austria's David Gleirscher was the beneficiary of a mistake by a luge legend.

Felix Loch of Germany led the men's luge after the first three runs, but an error the fourth time down the track opened the door for other athletes to replace him as the king of the competition.

Gleirscher capitalized on Loch's misfortune to become the first Austrian winner of the men's luge since 1968, when Manfred Schmid won in Grenoble, France.

There was as much celebration for silver as there was for gold at the bottom of the track, as Chris Mazdzer became the first American to medal in men's luge.

Speedskating

Men's 5,000 Meters

Sven Kramer (Netherlands)

Among all the surprises Sunday, one Olympic trend continued, as Sven Kramer extended his dominance in the men's 5,000 meters.

The Dutch legend earned his third consecutive victory in the event and became the first man to win eight Olympic speed-skating medals.

Kramer also shattered his own Olympic record in the event by a full second with a time of 6:09.75.

The 31-year-old said Sunday's gold-medal moment was special even though he's used to winning the event, per Antonio Salazar of NBCOlympics.com: "It's amazing. Every four years I still have progression, and that's nice to see. I've won a lot and lost a lot, but this is really special for me."

Kramer has an opportunity to add to the Netherlands' haul of five speedskating medals in three other events in Pyeongchang.

