Rutgers Dismisses WR Dacoven Bailey After Sexual Assault Charge

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2018

Rutgers wide receiver Dacoven Bailey runs with the ball during college football practice, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former Rutgers wide receiver Dacoven Bailey has been kicked off the football team and dismissed from the university, according to ESPN, after being one of four men accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in July in Pilot Point, Texas.

Bailey was arrested December 29th and released on a $20,000 bond, according to that report.

Desmen Crawford, Treymon Johnson and Xavier Scott were also arrested and charged with sexual assault, according to KXII.com.

"I didn't raise my son to be that way," his mother, Shileta Bailey, told KXII. "I didn't raise him to do those things but everybody gets caught up in certain situations.

"I feel like he's just being caught in a bad situation, but every situation is a learning experience and this is one that he has to learn and has to go through," she added.

She also noted that neither her or her son were aware of the incident until December.

Bailey spent two seasons with Rutgers, appearing in 23 games.

