NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2018: TV Schedule and Predictions for Entire Field

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The NBA put a lot of energy into revamping the format for the All-Star Game this year to get the fans excited.

That's great, but the truth is, there's only one high-flying, gravity-defying, rim-shaking, highlight-reel-making, 360-degree basketball slamming event that matters: The 2018 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.

Unfortunately, like the All-Star Game, the Dunk contest had some down years and fan appreciation for the weekend's Saturday night special began to wane.

But thanks to Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and the previous winner Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, the event was rejuvenated and made its way back into the hearts of millions.

And this year is no different, thanks to an infusion of youth that will be bringing some brand new funk.

First-time All-Star and 2015 runner-up Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers will take the floor to show off his hops alongside first-timers Dennis Smith Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks, Larry Nance Jr. of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Gordon's replacement, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

All four Sultans of Slam will suit up for the 33rd Verizon Slam Dunk as part of State Farm's All-Star Saturday Night at the Staples Center on February 17, which will air on TNT and ESPN radio at 8 p.m. ET. right after the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and The JBL Three-Point Contest.

2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Player Team Position Predicted Finish Dennis Mitchell Utah Jazz Forward 3rd Larry Nance Jr. Cleveland Cavaliers Forward 2nd Victor Oladipo Indiana Pacers Guard 4th Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks Guard 1st Maurice Bobb

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Mitchell is a replacement for Gordon but he probably should have been in the contest from the beginning. A rookie, Mitchell has been electrifying crowds with his uncanny ability to tattoo the rim. He's the perfect example of how sharks are born swimming.

Take a look at how easily Mitchell rises to detonate the rim with these dunks.

Not just a dunker, Mitchell has put himself in the conversation as Rookie of the Year with his impressive play. He leads all rooks with 19.2 points per game and dishes out 3.4 assists, grabs 3.4 rebounds and nabs 1.53 steals per contest. Mitchell might be young, but he's already a stat sheet filler, putting up two 40-point games so far this season.

Larry Nance Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Nance Jr. comes from a lineage of dunking. His father, Larry Nance, a three-time All-Star, won the inaugural Slam Dunk contest in 1984 by beating Julius "Dr. J" Erving. Now that he's been traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Cavs, he'll likely be motivated to bring home the trophy.

Like his dad, Nance Jr. has ridiculous hops. He can sky on the defenders and slam it home poster style.

Last year, he was a finalist for Dunk of the Year at the 2017 NBA Awards and is averaging 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, both career highs.

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Back in 2015, Oladipo entered the arena singing Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York," then proceeded to slam home an impressive 360-degree reverse dunk, which earned him a perfect score. The first-time All-Star went on to take runner-up honors to eventual winner Zach LaVine, so he'll be looking to take home the hardware this time.

Since reporting to Indiana lean and mean following the trade from Oklahoma City, Oladipo has been rising up over opponents like it was an afterthought.

He is averaging 24.3 points per game this season, while shooting 39.2 percent from behind the arc.

And just to prove he can win it, he won Dunk of the Year at last year's NBA Awards.

Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Smith Jr. was drafted 9th in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he should have been off the board much earlier. He's proving that and more this season, averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.

In addition to his stellar play, Smith Jr. is known for his jumping ability. How high can the rook jump?

How about he has a 48-inch vertical leap. That's crazy hops!

Since the dunk contest is predicated on creativity and is slanted towards the little guy, look for Smith Jr. to really stamp his name in the history books.

Predicted Winner

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

For the fans and the judges, it's going to come down to creativity and how high the dunker gets off the ground.

Fair or not, the contest doesn't skew well for the tall players on the floor. It's the little guy that looks for impressive out there.

So it will come down to two contestants: Dennis Smith Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. And while it's true that Nance Jr. towers at 6'8", he reportedly has a 44-inch vertical leap. That will definitely impress the judges and it's very likely he'll get some dunking tips from his old man.

But in the end, it will be Smith Jr. that will emerge victorious. He's got the hops, the personality and the originality to be the last man standing.