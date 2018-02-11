Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Moguls Medal Winners

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Perrine Laffont showed a steady pair of feet to claim gold on France's behalf at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Sunday, winning the ladies' moguls final with a score of 78.65.

That mark put her ahead of silver medallist, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada, and bronze-medal finisher Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan, who scored 78.56 and 77.40, respectively.

The bumpiest event in the Winter Games didn't fail to disappoint as Dufour-Lapointe failed to defend her gold from Sochi 2014.

Here's an updated look at the 2018 Winter Olympics medal table following Sunday's ladies' moguls final:

The margins were slim in Sunday's third final as Laffont's last run saw her end less than one-tenth of a point ahead of Dufour-Lapointe.

Just 19 years of age and competing in her first Winter Olympics, Laffont marked the occasion with a maiden gold in the moguls after placing sixth in Final 1 and third in Final 2.

Dufour-Lapointe may have been left somewhat disappointed with her last two runs, although her second-placed finish in Final 3 was still superior to the fourth she managed in Final 2 after starting so brightly, via CBC:

Someone who certainly wasn't left saddened with her finals display, however, was Galysheva, who took bronze for her nation and impressed particularly in the trick section, landing a better air score than any other competitor (15.47).

Jakara Anthony was one of three Australians who qualified for the ladies' moguls finals, and she established herself as an early contender to keep an eye on with her first final run, via Australian broadcaster 7Olympics:

She and world champion countrywoman Britteny Cox both qualified for the second final among the best finishers, but Madii Himbury couldn't follow her compatriots past the first final run.

Cox flew through Final 2 at lightning pace and earned top marks for speed, but she slipped in at second, half a mark off Canadian Andi Naude, who failed to follow the lead of compatriot Dufour-Lapointe with a fall in her last run.