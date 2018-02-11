WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Predicting Match Card, Most Likely Swerves at PPV

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 25 is one of the bigger Raw-exclusive events of the year because it could affect the WrestleMania 34 card drastically.

Not only will we see the usual half-dozen men step into the cage, made of chains and steel bars, but this year will see the women's division have its first Chamber match too.

Unfortunately for Alexa Bliss, she will have to defend her title against five other women, three of whom have been champions themselves.

The Elimination Chamber is the final PPV for the red brand before 'Mania on April 8. If management wants to make any major changes to the biggest storylines, the Chamber is the best place to do it.

Every PPV brings the possibility of title changes, heel and babyface turns, surprising victories from underdogs and swerves nobody sees coming.

This article will look at some of the more shocking things we might see at Elimination Chamber.