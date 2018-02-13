Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream for Tuesday's Round-of-16 Fixtures

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Premier League powerhouses Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will both be on the road in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 matchups on Tuesday as they travel to Juventus and Basel, respectively.

Tuesday marks the beginning of the tournament's knockout stages and sees Spurs make the trip to Turin to take on Serie A champions Juventus, with these two sides having never met in competition before.

In fact, their only previous collision came in a pre-season friendly last summer, when Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen scored to give the Wembley hosts a 2-0 win, a feat they'll hope to replicate in Italy this week.

Premier League leaders City have a far simpler-looking task on their hands when they travel to St Jakob-Park in Switzerland to face Basel, who are the rank outsiders remaining in the Champions League round of 16.

Read on for a preview of Tuesday's round-of-16 kick-off, complete with updated tournament winners odds and all the necessary live-stream information needed to tune in.

Tuesday's Fixtures

Juventus vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Basel vs. Manchester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Champions League Winner Odds

Manchester City (7-2)

Paris Saint Germain (4-1)

Bayern Munich (11-2)

Barcelona (6-1)

Real Madrid (8-1)

Manchester United (14-1)

Liverpool (14-1)

Juventus (18-1)

Tottenham Hotspur (22-1)

Chelsea (28-1)

AS Roma (40-1)

Porto (100-1)

Sevilla (150-1)

Besiktas (150-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk (200-1)

Basel (500-1)

Preview

After beating Real Madrid once and Borussia Dortmund twice during the group stage, Tottenham have in part proved their credentials as European contenders this season, but it will mean little if they fall at Juve's hands.

Mauricio Pochettino's north Londoners travel to the J Stadium following recent home wins over Manchester United and Arsenal, but breaking the deadlock in Turin is likely to prove a considerably more difficult task on current form:

Massimiliano Allegri has reformed the Old Lady following a sluggish start to the campaign, and Juventus now sit just one point off Serie A leaders Napoli, while Spurs are third in the Premier League.

Pochettino faces a tactical minefield in attempting to clinch a result in Turin while holding the Bianconeri at bay, and former Premier League defender Kevin Kilbane explained the size of that task on Match of the Day:

Tottenham haven't managed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last three trips away from Wembley, but they do have six in their last 10 outings and will hope an optimal display in Italy will tee them up for an easier finish at Wembley next month.

City manager Pep Guardiola has run into a series of injury setbacks recently, and while forward Gabriel Jesus is on the sidelines, Goal's Sam Lee also recently confirmed Tuesday's meeting will come too early for Leroy Sane:

But such is the depth of City's squad that the midweek trip to Switzerland shouldn't cause too much concern, with their stacked resources more than capable of seeing off Basel with certain stars absent.

Bernardo Silva is one of those coming into his own recently, and he posted a positive message heading to Basel after playing a hand in Saturday's 5-1 demolition of Leicester City:

The Citizens have proved relentless in the league this season, and Basel run the risk of being blasted away at home unless they can tame the streak of a side that's scored three or more goals on 19 occasions this season.

Basel are two points off Swiss Super League leaders Young Boys and lost their most recent home outing, a 1-0 defeat to Lugano at St Jakob-Park. They must now hope to limit the relentless streak of Guardiola's City.