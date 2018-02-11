Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2018: USA TV, Live-Stream Guide for Sunday

ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Canada remain in pole position to clinch gold in the figure skating team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Having led after the opening day, Canada finished top of the standings in two of the three events held on Saturday, with Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir winning the short dance before Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel won the pair skating.

It gives Canada a commanding six-point lead over the Olympic Athletes from Russia, while the United States sit in third. Italy are breathing down their necks in fourth, though.

Read on for the key viewing details for Sunday, as the team event reaches its climax with the two singles skating events and the free dance.

Sunday Schedule

8 p.m. (ET) Men's single skating free skating

9:10 p.m. (ET) Women's single skating free skating

10:20 p.m. (ET) Ice dance free dance

TV Info: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports App

Sunday Preview

The ISU Figure Skating account provided the standings after two days of the figure skating team event:

Canada enjoyed the best possible start on Saturday thanks to excellent work from Virtue and Moir in the ice dance.

The duo produced a wonderful, eye-catching routine that saw them comfortably in top spot ahead of the United States duo of Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, giving Canada another 10 points towards their overall haul.

Former Olympic champion Meryl Davis was full of praise for the pair after their routine in the short dance:

Meanwhile, it was clear Alex Shibutani enjoyed his time out on the ice at the Games:

In the women's singles, nobody was able to get near Russian skater Evgenia Medvedeva, as she set a world record in the women's short program. Her score of 81.06 bettered her own previous best of 80.85.

It meant there was some pressure on Canada heading into the final discipline of the day, although Radford and Duhamel didn't show any signs of nerves, capping off a brilliant Saturday for the competition leaders.

After their routine, journalist Chris Schleicher was full of praise for the duo and their enchanting effort:

The display means Canada are going to be tough to reel in on the final day of the team event, and as a result, the most interesting battles may be for the minor medals, especially bronze.

That's after Italy were able to close the gap to the United States to just one point at the end of the second day, as Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek picked up nine points in the pair skating. Nick McCarvel commented on their excellent routine:

A fascinating finale is undoubtedly in store, although Canada will be hopeful of continuing their dominance and getting this one wrapped up before the final free dance.

The trio of events will only see a skater from five countries compete, with the field trimmed after the women's singles short program on Saturday.