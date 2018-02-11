2018 Olympics Women's Snowboarding Slopestyle Qualifying Canceled Due to Weather

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Windy conditions forced the cancellation of the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to BBC Sport, all 27 participants will instead move on to Monday's final and have two runs to determine the medal winners.

Women's slopestyle is the second event to be delayed because of high winds. According to NBCOlympics.com's Seth Rubinroit, winds up to 45 mph forced event officials to delay men's downhill skiing.

Conditions were at least favorable enough to fit in the men's snowboard slopestyle finals. Redmond Gerard won to give the United States its first medal of the 2018 Olympics. Qualifying for that event was delayed as well, but Reuters' Jack Tarrant reported "technical maintenance" was the reason for that.

With Sunday's cancellation, the United States has four snowboarders into the final: Jamie Anderson, Hailey Langland, Jessika Jenson and Julia Marino.

Anderson won gold in slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Marino beat Anderson for the gold medal in women's slopestyle at the 2017 Winter X Games, with Langland finishing fourth in that event.