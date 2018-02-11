Pairs Figure Skating Results 2018: Canadian Pair Tops Free Skate Standings

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford claimed the top spot in the pairs free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday with a score of 148.51.

That performance handed Canada 10 points in the team competition, while Valentina Marchei and Ondrej Hotarek secured nine points for Italy by virtue of their second-place showing.

Here's a complete look at the final results:

1. Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (Canada) - 148.51



2. Valentina Marchei/Ondrej Hotarek (Italy) - 138.44

3. Natalia Zabiiako/Alexander Enbert (Olympic Athletes from Russia) - 133.28



4. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Chris Knierim (United States) - 126.56

5. Miu Suzaki/Ryuichi Kihara (Japan) - 97.67

The updated team standings through five events can be viewed below. As a reminder, the field was trimmed from 10 countries to five following the ladies' short program earlier Sunday.

1. Canada (45 points)

2. Olympic Athletes from Russia (39 points)

3. United States (36 points)

4. Italy (35 points)

5. Japan (32 points)

Duhamel and Radford helped Canada capture a silver medal in the team event four years ago in Sochi, but they've appeared intent on grabbing gold this time around.

Following a second-place finish in the pairs short program on Friday, Duhamel and Radford put together a brilliant performance in the free skate and bested the Italians by a full 10 points as they rattled off a technical score of 77.26.

That said, Marchei and Hotarek had plenty to be proud of.

While the degree of difficulty in their program wasn't quite as high as that of the Canadians, Marchei and Hotarek had no visible slip-ups as they pieced together a clean skate highlighted by a combination of power and elegance.

NBC Olympics' Nick McCarvel was among those floored by the effort:

The Italians are now a single point back of third place and stand a real chance of climbing onto the podium four years after the United States bested them for bronze.

Speaking of the Americans, the husband-wife team of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim managed to grab seven points for the U.S. after doing the same in the short program.

The team competition will conclude Monday in Pyeongchang with the men's singles, ladies singles and free dance.