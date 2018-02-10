George Hill on LeBron James, Cavs: 'He's the Batman, and We Got to Be All Robins'

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

George Hill seems to understand his new role alongside LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We have one of the best players in the history of the game, I'm sure he's going to dictate the tempo and things like that," the guard said Saturday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "We just got do our job, be the best role players we can possibly be. He's the Batman, and we got to be all Robins. We got to figure it out."

Hill was acquired shortly before the trade deadline during a massive overhaul that also brought in Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. through multiple deals.

There was little question James would be the go-to option for the Cavaliers for the remainder of the season, with the four-time MVP currently ranking fifth in the NBA with 26.4 points per game. With Kevin Love injured and the other former "alphas" like Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade traded away, there is no one left to take on a primary role in the offense.

With that said, the 33-year-old appears destined for an even bigger role going forward with the remaining players simply fitting in the cracks.

James entered Saturday ranked just ninth in the NBA with a 30.7 usage percentage, per Basketball Reference, but this could grow significantly in the coming months.

"LeBron is No. 1 and then after that, it's going to be, you know, different guys on different nights," head coach Tyronn Lue said about his offense.

This strategy seemed to work with a shorthanded lineup Friday, with James finishing with 22 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds in a 16-point win over the Atlanta Hawks. Each of the new additions is capable of stepping up with a big game on a given night, but the Cavs won't likely win without LeBron's best.

Hill, who averaged just 7.6 field-goal attempts per game this season after averaging 12.4 last season, seems to know where he and the rest of the players stand.