Paul Pierce Deemed 'Greatest Offensive Celtic Ever' by Robert Parish

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Robert Parish lavished Paul Pierce with praise as the Boston Celtics get ready to raise The Truth's number to the rafters on Sunday.

"I think [Pierce] was the greatest offensive Celtic ever, in my opinion," Parish said Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. "I just think that Paul was more creative. He was a better scorer than Larry [Bird] and John Havlicek. I think that Larry and John Havlicek and Paul were the best offensive players that the Celtics ever had. I think Paul tops that list in my opinion."

Havlicek, who spent the entirety of his 16-year career in Boston, is the Celtics' all-time leading scorer with 26,395 points despite never playing in the three-point era. Pierce ranks one spot lower having scored 24,021 points in green and white, while Bird clocks in at No. 3.

During his 15-season stay in Boston, Pierce established himself as one of the league's premier marksmen and drilled a franchise-record 1,823 shots from beyond the arc. For context, Antoine Walker ranks second on that list with 937 long-range conversions. Bird is fourth with 649 triples.

On a more macro scale, Pierce ranks fifth on the NBA's all-time three-point leaderboard. However, he'll soon be passed by Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jamal Crawford and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

"I will always be grateful for the sacrifices Paul made to help the Celtics be great," Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge said in August. "His love for the game was contagious and his talents and hard work were legendary. He was one of the greatest players of his era."

Pierce will have his jersey retired after the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Sunday.