Marco Belinelli Reportedly Plans to Sign with 76ers After Hawks Contract Buyout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2018

Atlanta Hawks guard Marco Belinelli (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In search of backcourt depth, the Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly sign Marco Belinelli after he clears waivers. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Belinelli has committed to signing with the Sixers. 

The Atlanta Hawks announced a buyout agreement with Belinelli on Friday. 

Philadelphia general manager Bryan Colangelo announced on Friday that it's possible rookie Markelle Fultz won't return this season. 

"There’s always a chance that he’s going to be out there soon, and there’s a chance that he’s not going to play this year," he said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato. "I can’t answer that question because we don’t know the answer to that."

Belinelli appeared in 52 games for the Hawks this season. The 31-year-old averaged 11.4 points and 2.0 assists per game prior to his buyout. 

The Sixers will be able to use Belinelli as J.J. Redick's primary backup at shooting guard. He's an effective shooter with a 37.2 three-point percentage this season. 

