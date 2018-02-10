Hulk Hogan Eyes WWE Comeback; Ric Flair Says 'We Look Forward to That'

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Hulk Hogan remains hopeful of making a return to WWE, with former in-ring rival Ric Flair endorsing the idea.

"For me, I'd love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career," Hogan said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "I'd love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff."

Flair said he and other legends "look forward" to seeing Hogan back in WWE.

Despite being one of the most important wrestlers in WWE history, the company excommunicated Hogan in 2015 after racist comments he made were posted online as part of his leaked sex tape.

Not only did WWE terminate Hogan's legends contract, it also removed him from its website in both the "Alumni" and "Hall of Fame" categories. The company has largely refrained from using any archival footage or mentioning Hogan by name in any capacity on WWE programming since then as well.

Hogan's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015. He joined New World Order members Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and came to Sting's aid in a match against Triple H.

During an interview in January with the Associated Press' Dan Gelston, Hogan said he could "go out and tear WrestleMania down" if given another opportunity.

In a statement provided to Gelston, WWE said, "It remains committed to its decision," regarding Hogan's indefinite banishment.