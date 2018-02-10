Hulk Hogan Eyes WWE Comeback; Ric Flair Says 'We Look Forward to That'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2018

FILE - in this April 3, 2005, file photo, Hulk Hogan fires up the crowd between matches during WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles. Hogan, perhaps the biggest star in WWE's 50-year history, is set to bring the red-and-yellow back to the sports entertainment behemoth and will host the April 6, 2014, WrestleMania in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Hulk Hogan remains hopeful of making a return to WWE, with former in-ring rival Ric Flair endorsing the idea.

"For me, I'd love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career," Hogan said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "I'd love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff."

Flair said he and other legends "look forward" to seeing Hogan back in WWE.

Despite being one of the most important wrestlers in WWE history, the company excommunicated Hogan in 2015 after racist comments he made were posted online as part of his leaked sex tape.

Not only did WWE terminate Hogan's legends contract, it also removed him from its website in both the "Alumni" and "Hall of Fame" categories. The company has largely refrained from using any archival footage or mentioning Hogan by name in any capacity on WWE programming since then as well.

Hogan's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015. He joined New World Order members Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and came to Sting's aid in a match against Triple H.

During an interview in January with the Associated Press' Dan Gelston, Hogan said he could "go out and tear WrestleMania down" if given another opportunity.

In a statement provided to Gelston, WWE said, "It remains committed to its decision," regarding Hogan's indefinite banishment.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report