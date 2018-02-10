Rory McIlroy Misses Cut at Pebble Beach on Saturday by 2 Strokes

Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy missed the 54-hole cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday after finishing one-under par through the first three rounds.

McIlroy entered moving day at one under after he posted a second-round score of three-over 74, and an even-par showing that consisted of five birdies and five bogeys—including four on the front nine—ended his weekend early.

The cut line settled at three under.

After his round concluded, McIlroy admitted he was disappointed he wasn't able to play through Sunday alongside his father—who was his playing partner for the week.

"I wish I could have played a little bit better for him and wish we would have both been around to play tomorrow," he said, according to ESPN.com's Bob Harig. "But it was a really cool few days, and even though the golf didn't quite go where we wanted it to, we still had a good time."

McIlroy, who made his 2018 PGA Tour debut at Pebble Beach, opened his season with a second-place finish at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and a third-place effort at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Irishman is scheduled to be back in action next week at the Genesis Open.

He will also participate in the Honda Classic (Feb. 22-25), Valspar Championship (March 8-11), Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 15-18) and the WGC-Dell Match Play (March 21-25) before he heads to Augusta, Georgia, in search of his first major championship since the 2014 PGA Championship.