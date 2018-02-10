Olympic Ice Dancing Results 2018: Short Dance Scorers and Highlights

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Canada extended its lead in the 2018 Winter Olympics figure skating team event after Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue took first place in the ice dancing short dance.

The veteran duo scored 80.51 to take the top spot, giving the team 10 points for the round and 27 for the competition through three events.

Maia and Alex Shibutani finished in second place to help keep the United States competitive in the eight-session battle in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here are the full results courtesy of Olympic.org.

1. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) - 80.51

2. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) - 75.46

3. Ekaterina Bobrova/Dmitri Soloviev (OAR) - 74.76

4. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) - 72.51

5. Kana Muramoto/Chris Reed (JPN) - 62.15

6. Marie-Jade Lauriault/Romain Le Gac (FRA) 57.94

7. Shiyue Wang/Xinyu Liu (CHN) - 56.98

8. Kavita Lorenz/Joti Polizoakis (GER) - 56.88

9. Yura Min/Alexander Gamelin (KOR) - 51.97

10. Adel Tankova/Ronald Zilberberg (ISR) - 44.61

Cumulative Team Scores Through Three Events

1. Canada - 27

2. United States - 23

3. Olympic Athletes from Russia - 21

4. Japan - 19

5. Italy - 17

6. China - 14

7. Germany - 13

8. Israel - 12

9. France - 11

10. South Korea - 8

Virtue and Moir of Canada entered the day as the clear favorites after winning silver in 2014 and gold in 2010, plus a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships.

They didn't disappoint, blowing away the rest of the field thanks to their nearly flawless routine:

CBC Olympics captured arguably the most impressive part of the show:

The technical score helped carry the duo, with the pattern dance type step sequence earning 11.43 on its own. This was the highest individual element of any competitor, and this type of domination continued throughout the scorecard.

With their skating skills, they will be difficult to beat in the individual competition.

American brother and sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani weren't quite as smooth in their run, losing points on their technical score after review. However, they still excelled with their synchronized twizzles, keeping them ahead of everyone else on the list.

The "ShibSibs" remain a top team for the team free skate and the individual event, but they will have to be close to perfect to top Virtue and Moir.

At least Al Roker enjoyed the show:

The Olympic Athletes from Russia were also strong in the final run of the night but their performance fell just short of the top two spots.

The team competition continues Saturday night with the ladies short program and pairs free skate. The medals will be awarded Sunday with these ice dancers battling in the final event.