The Rock vs. Stone Cold and WWE's Most Captivating Rivalries at WrestleMania

0 of 7

Dave Allocca/Associated Press

WrestleMania remains the centerpiece of WWE's pay-per-view calendar, but it has morphed somewhat from the event that once served as the final stage for wrestling's biggest storylines.

Beyond the scale and star power on display, WrestleMania isn't significantly different from most of WWE's other PPVs anymore. Whereas the biggest matches at the marquee event once revolved around months—or perhaps years—of buildup, the sheer number of PPVs each year makes that almost impossible today.

The rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock is a perfect example of how WrestleMania could not only provide long-term payoffs but also set the table for years to come. Two of the Attitude Era's biggest stars, Austin and The Rock wrestled on three occasions at WrestleMania, and each match built off the last.

Below are six of the most engaging rivalries at WrestleMania that have helped make it WWE's most anticipated annual event.