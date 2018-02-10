Report: Vikings Denied Kevin Stefanski's Interview for Giants OC Opening

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2018

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, left, speaks with quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski while warming up before an NFL football game against Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly blocked the New York Giants from poaching one of their assistants.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings denied the Giants permission to interview quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Stefanski and newly appointed New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur helped transform the Vikings into the NFL's 10th-highest scoring offense last season.

Stefanski has been with the Vikings for the last 12 seasons and served as their tight ends coach (2014-15) and running backs coach (2016) before getting promoted to help with the signal-callers.

He'll now team up with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo—who was formerly Doug Pederson's quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles—to help the Vikings offense take another big step forward.

If Minnesota continues on its lofty trajectory, Stefanski should have no shortage of suitors looking for a new offensive coordinator in 2019.

