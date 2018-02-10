Olympic Men's Downhill Alpine Skiing Postponed Due to Weather, Strong Wind

Michael Probst/Associated Press

The men's downhill alpine skiing final at the 2018 Winter Olympics scheduled for Sunday morning in Pyeongchang has been postponed until a later date.

According to the United States Ski and Snowboard Team, the event—which was slated to air live Saturday evening in the U.S.—has been delayed because of strong winds.

"We are looking ahead because we are facing challenging conditions from Sunday," international ski federation chief race director Markus Waldner told reporters on Thursday, according to Reuters' Nick Mulvenney.



Waldner also said there were discussions about moving the event to Saturday, but the International Olympic Committee opted against that plan for "many, many reasons."

Winds are reportedly expected to approach 35 mph on the mountains Sunday morning.

When the event does eventually unfold, all eyes will be on Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, who took home bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and clocked top-three finishes in all three days of training in advance of the final, per NBCOlympics.com's

Jansrud's stiffest competition will likely come from 2014 gold medalist Matthias Mayer of Austria and World No. 1 Beat Feuz of Switzerland.

The United States remains a long shot to steal a spot on the podium. Bryce Bennett, No. 18 in the World Cup standings, is the Red, White and Blue's best hope for a medal.