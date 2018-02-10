Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Have 'Great Interest' in PG Amid Wizards Buzz

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to pursue a possible reunion between head coach Tom Thibodeau and free-agent point guard Derrick Rose, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported Saturday.

The Utah Jazz announced Saturday they had waived Rose after acquiring him in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Washington Wizards are also considering signing Rose.

Even though Thibodeau coached Rose for seven seasons with the Chicago Bulls, signing the 2011 MVP doesn't make much sense for Minnesota.

For one, Rose is averaging 9.8 points and has more turnovers (28) than assists (26) this season. He also continues to be a bad shooter, hitting 25.0 percent of his three-point shots and 28.6 percent of his attempts between 16 feet and the three-point line, according to Basketball Reference.

The Cavs had a minus-5.3 rating with Rose on the court, per NBA.com.

The presence of Tyus Jones should preclude the Timberwolves from signing Rose as well. Jones has been a solid backup behind Jeff Teague, averaging 5.0 points and 2.8 assists to just 0.7 turnovers.

The Wizards are a little more desperate for a veteran point guard with John Wall out with a knee injury. Washington hasn't started a true point guard in his absence, with Tomas Satoransky taking his place in the starting rotation.

Given how poorly he has played, Rose may not be an upgrade over Washington's current setup, with the Wizards 5-2 since the knee injury knocked Wall out.