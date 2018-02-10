Jordan Clarkson Laughs When Asked If He'll Miss LaVar Ball After Cavaliers Trade

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Jordan Clarkson laughed Saturday when asked if he'll miss LaVar Ball now that he's no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I'm out on that one," Clarkson told a group of reporters at Cavaliers practice.

Clarkson has never discussed LaVar's outspoken nature extensively, but he did tell Bleacher Report's Howard Beck on The Full 48 that Lonzo Ball is much different than his father.

"He's just so like mellow, not really like worried about what's going on," Clarkson said. "I feel like his pops do his own thing, but Lonzo's like total opposite of that."

Clarkson is expected to make his Wine and Gold debut Sunday against the Boston Celtics after sitting out Friday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

He'll also get a trip to exact revenge against his former club when the Cavaliers travel to Staples Center for a meeting with the Lakers on March 11.