Jordan Clarkson Laughs When Asked If He'll Miss LaVar Ball After Cavaliers Trade

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2018

BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 2: Jordan Clarkson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on February 2, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Jordan Clarkson laughed Saturday when asked if he'll miss LaVar Ball now that he's no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I'm out on that one," Clarkson told a group of reporters at Cavaliers practice.

Clarkson has never discussed LaVar's outspoken nature extensively, but he did tell Bleacher Report's Howard Beck on The Full 48 that Lonzo Ball is much different than his father.

"He's just so like mellow, not really like worried about what's going on," Clarkson said. "I feel like his pops do his own thing, but Lonzo's like total opposite of that."

Clarkson is expected to make his Wine and Gold debut Sunday against the Boston Celtics after sitting out Friday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

He'll also get a trip to exact revenge against his former club when the Cavaliers travel to Staples Center for a meeting with the Lakers on March 11.

