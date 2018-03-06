Georgios Papagiannis Reportedly Agrees to 10-Day Contract with Trail Blazers

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 30: Georgios Papagiannis #13 of the Sacramento Kings reacts during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on January 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Free-agent center Georgios Papagiannis and the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly agreed to terms Tuesday on a 10-day contract, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

The Sacramento Kings waived Papagiannis at last month's trade deadline after they rolled the dice on him with 13th pick in the 2016 draft. 

As a rookie, the Greek big man was largely an afterthought until the Kings gave him more playing time late in the 2016-17 season. Papagiannis finished the year averaging 5.6 points on 54.9 percent shooting and 3.9 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game.

Papagiannis opened his second NBA season buried on the Kings' depth chart behind Willie Cauley-Stein and Kosta Koufos, and Zach Randolph's arrival in free agency muddied the frontcourt picture even more. As a result, he played an average of 7.4 minutes per night in just 16 games

His most productive time came with the G League's Reno Bighorns. In 10 appearances for the Kings' minor league affiliate, Papagiannis averaged 13.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game. 

Thus far, all evidence suggests Papagiannis remains a major work in progress. But with a smooth mid-range jumper and decent pick-and-roll instincts, the 20-year-old eventually could morph into a steady contributor if the Blazers decide to extend his stay and devote resources to his long-term development. 

