Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Final Medal Tally for Each Country on Saturday

Saturday's slate at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang was loaded from start to finish, as several nations started to establish their dominance by ascending to the podium in various disciplines.

Chief among them were the Netherlands and Norway.

The Dutch vaulted up the medal leaderboard by sweeping the podium in the women's 3,000-meter speedskating competition while nabbing a silver in the men's short-track contest.

Norway also scooped up four medals (one bronze and three silvers) with strong showings in the women's biathlon, women's cross-country skiing and men's ski jumping.

Not to be overlooked was Germany, which took home a pair of gold medals thanks to women's biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier and Andreas Wellinger—who completed a jump of 113.5 meters to take gold ahead of Norway's Johann Andre Forfang in ski jumping.

Here's a look at the updated medal count:

Below, you'll find an overview of Saturday's winners as well as medalists from Sunday's early-morning events in Pyeongchang that aired Saturday evening in the United States.

Saturday's Medal Winners

Biathlon: Women's 7.5-Kilometer Sprint

Gold: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany)

Silver: Marte Olsbu (Norway)

Bronze: Veronika Vitkova (Czech Republic)

Cross-Country Skiing: Women's Skiathlon

Gold: Charlotte Kalla (Sweden)

Silver: Marit Bjoergen (Norway)

Bronze: Krista Parmakoski (Finland)

Men's Short-Track Speedskating

Gold: Lim Hyo-jun (South Korea)

Silver: Sjinkie Knegt (Netherlands)

Bronze: Semen Elistratov (Olympic Athletes of Russia)

Men's Ski Jumping: Normal Hill

Gold: Andreas Wellinger (Germany)

Silver: Johann Andre Forfang (Norway)

Bronze: Robert Johansson (Norway)

Women's Speedskating: 3,000 Meters

Gold: Carlijn Achtereekte (Netherlands)

Silver: Ireen Wust (Netherlands)

Bronze: Antoinette De Jong (Netherlands)

Men's Snowboarding: Slopestyle

Gold: Redmond Gerard (United States)

Silver: Max Parrot (Canada)

Bronze: Mark McMorris (Canada)

Red Gerard Arrives

The United States is officially on the board thanks to 17-year-old Redmond Gerard's gold-medal finish in the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park.

Gerard's prospects weren't looking promising after he registered scores of 43.33 and 46.40 during his first two heats, but he broke through on his third and final run with an 87.16 to best Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris.

According to the U.S. Olympic Team, Gerard became the youngest American to ever medal in a snowboarding event at the Olympics.

ESPN Stats & Info offered another tidbit regarding Gerard's mammoth win:

"He finds his own creative ways when he's competing," Swedish snowboarder Niklas Mattsson, who finished ninth, told the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore. "I love his style. Even if he's still growing, his arms are over here and there, he makes it look solid. He’s going to be one of the big names."

Marit Bjoergen Makes History

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Norway's Marit Bjoergen picked up a silver in the women's cross-country 15-kilometer skiathlon on Saturday and made history in the process.

According to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Rapaport, the 37-year-old Bjoergen is now the most decorated woman in Winter Olympic history.

"I am here to take medals," Bjoergen said, according to NBCOlympics.com's "It is my fifth Olympics and still to be there, I am happy with that. I am happy to be here at my age."

If Bjoergen can finish on the podium Tuesday in the 10-kilometer race, she'll move into a tie with compatriot Bjoern Daehlie for the most medals in Olympic history by a cross-country skier.

Men's Downhill Competition Postponed

Noticeably absent from the schedule was the men's downhill skiing final.



According to the Associated Press' Graham Dunbar, Olympic organizers postponed the Alpine race because of strong winds on the mountains in Pyeongchang.

"We kind of expected this downhill to be postponed due to wind, but at the same time the guys were charged up and ready to go," United States head coach Sasha Rearick said, per Dunbar. "With this being an outdoor sport, it is not abnormal."

The event will now take place Thursday, while the men's super-G has been pushed back to Friday.