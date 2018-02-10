Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hat-Trick as Real Madrid Rout Real Sociedad in La Liga

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Real Madrid enjoyed a comfortable outing against Real Sociedad during Saturday's La Liga action, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored three times in a 5-2 win for Los Blancos.

Lucas Vazquez gave Los Blancos the lead inside the first minute, and Ronaldo and Toni Kroos took full advantage of dreadful defending to build a four-goal lead before half-time. Jon Bautista pulled a goal back for the visitors after the break, before Ronaldo completed his hat-trick. Former Real star Asier Illarramendi also got on the scoresheet.

Here's a look at the two teams:

The hosts enjoyed a dream start at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, grabbing the lead with their first attack. Ronaldo initially appeared to lose control of the ball but recovered to send a perfect cross into the box, where Vazquez headed home.

Per OptaJose, it was the team's best start of the season:

Los Blancos continued to come forward, and after seven minutes, Karim Benzema struck the upright after good work from Marcelo.

Real soon let the pace drop and took control of the midfield battle, frustrating the Basques with their passes but not creating many chances. Ronaldo had a shot blocked, and goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli had to be alert to deal with the follow-up effort from Marco Asensio.

Los Blancos doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark. Nobody picked up Marcelo, who easily played in Ronaldo for the goal. Per football writer Dermot Corrigan, he enjoys playing at home against La Real:

And following the second goal, the floodgates opened. Ronaldo rounded Rulli and pulled the ball back for Benzema, who had a shot blocked on the line, before the Ballon d'Or holder hit the post with a volley after a headed ball from Sergio Ramos.

A third goal seemed inevitable and came courtesy of a great strike from a wide-open Toni Kroos, who Vazquez picked out. Three minutes later, the score was 4-0, as Ronaldo headed home a delightful corner from Luka Modric.

More from Corrigan:

Asensio nearly made it 5-0 from close range, only to have the ball diverted, before the official mercifully brought the half to an end.

The second half started with a series of harsh challenges that brought out several yellow cards before Juanmi threatened with a header from a corner, hitting the post.

La Real were determined to get on the board and kept threatening through Juanmi, but Real comfortably defended their lead. The hosts didn't push for more goals, opting to drop the pace and not waste energy ahead of midweek.

With half an hour still to play, manager Zinedine Zidane started making substitutions. Mateo Kovacic immediately got involved, but the chances continued to fall on the other end, with Asier Illarramendi going close.

Bautista eventually got a consolation goal, with Mikel Oyarzabal providing the assist. Dani Carvajal was to blame, per Corrigan:

But with 10 minutes left to play, their defence got undone once again, and Ronaldo fired home a rebound after Gareth Bale's initial strike was parried.

Illarramendi continued the goalfest by powering home a shot after a corner routine, but by that time, Real's thoughts were already elsewhere.

Real's next outing will be in the UEFA Champions League against red-hot Paris Saint-Germain, while Sociedad will face Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League.