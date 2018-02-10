Derrick Rose Rumors: Wizards Show Interest After Jazz Waive PG

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz announced Saturday that they waived veteran point guard Derrick Rose after acquiring him in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards are one team expected to have interest in signing Rose.

Utah also acquired forward Jae Crowder in Thursday's deal, while the Cavs got Rodney Hood and George Hill, and the Kings received Joe Johnson, Iman Shumpert and the Miami Heat's 2020 second-round draft pick.

Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall is out with a knee injury and was given a six-to-eight week recovery timetable Jan. 31.

With Wall on the shelf, Washington has started the unheralded Tomas Satoransky at point guard alongside All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal.

Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference at 31-24.

The 29-year-old Rose appeared in just 16 games this season after missing significant time with an ankle injury.

Rose also reportedly considered retirement during the season before returning to the Cavs.

The three-time All-Star and 2010-11 NBA MVP is averaging a career-low 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in his 10th NBA season.

While Rose is seemingly a shell of his former self, he would add some much-needed depth to Washington's backcourt until Wall could return.

Rose may appeal to the Minnesota Timberwolves since he enjoyed his greatest success under T'Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau with the Chicago Bulls.

The 2008 No. 1 overall pick would compete for backup minutes with Tyus Jones behind Jeff Teague on the up-and-coming Timberwolves.