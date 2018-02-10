NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: Event Guide, Live Stream Info and Saturday Picks

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

The 2018 Olympics Games are officially underway, and there isn't a shortage of events to watch.

The 2,952 athletes from 92 different countries will look to put on a show for those watching in person and from home as they aim to bring back gold to their respective nations.

A full list of the venues can be found at PyeongChang2018.com, the official website for the Games, and the events can be seen on NBC and its live-streaming broadcast at NBCOlympics.com or on the NBC Sports app in the United States.

For full schedules and live streams, you can go here.

And without further adieu, here is the schedule for NBC's live coverage of the Winter Olympics for Saturday, per NBCOlympics.com.

2 a.m.-3:05 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Women's Cross-Country Skiing—15 kilometers (medal event)

5 a.m.-7:35 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Women's and Men's Short-Track Speedskating—ladies 500 meters, men's 1,500 meters (medal event), ladies 3,000 meters

7 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (USA)

Women's Ice Hockey Group B—Switzerland vs. South Korea

7:35 a.m.-9:15 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Men's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping (medal event)

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Figure Skating—Ice Dance Short Dance (medal event), Ladies Single Short Program

Alpine Skiing—Men's Downhill (medal event)

8 p.m.-9:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Snowboarding—Men's Slopestyle (medal event)

11:30 p.m-12:30 a.m. ET (NBC)

Figure Skating—Pairs Free Skating

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Snowboarding—Women's Slopestyle qualifiers

Saturday's Picks to Watch/Predictions

Women's Cross-Country Skiing (15 kilometers)

This year's favorite in the women's division has to be Sweden's Charlotte Kalla.

Kalla knows what it takes to be successful at the Olympic Games, as she became a star back in 2014. Entering this year's games, Kalla already has three silver medals and two golds. It's a lock that she'll add more medals to her trophy cabinet.

Men's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping

If you don't know who Kamil Stoch is, it's not too late to witness greatness.

One of Poland's most decorated Olympians, Stoch won two gold medals during the Sochi Games in the normal and large hill events, including the Four Hills Tournament World Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Don't miss Stoch go for another gold, and don't miss history in the making.

Snowboarding—Men's Slopestyle (medal event)

Who doesn't love snowboarding?

This year's men's slopestyle features Norwegian snowboarding phenom Marcus Kleveland, who is the clear-cut favorite heading into the event. The 18-year-old sensation will have some competition, however, from his United States counterpart.

At just 17 years of age, American Red Gerard is a name to keep an eye on. He'll give Kleveland a run for his money (or gold) later on Saturday, but the betting favorite would be Kleveland. Either way, it's shaping up to be a showdown between two of the sport's rising stars.