Olympic Snowboarding Schedule 2018: Sunday Live-Stream Info for Women's Events

The slopestyle event will take centre stage during Sunday's 2018 Winter Olympics snowboarding, as the men's finals and women's qualifying will both take place.

Defending women's champion Jamie Anderson once again ranks among the favourites for the gold, but the competition will be fierce in 2018. Anna Gasser won three X Games gold medals last year―while injuries have held her back this season, she'll still be a force to be reckoned with.

Qualifying will start on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, with live streams available via NBC Sport.

Preview

Anderson easily won the gold four years ago with a sensational score of 95.25, the second-highest of the entire event behind Gasser's second qualifying run. The Austrian star fell in the final and failed to clear 52.00 with either of her runs.

A lot has changed in the past four years, however. While Anderson still ranks among the favourites, a new generation of riders has emerged, and Gasser has elevated her game as well.

Per New York Times Graphics, it's her ability to push the limits that has set Gasser apart:

The 26-year-old has become more of a big air expert in the last four years, but she'll still be a major threat in the slopestyle as well.

The American team will contain two star talents with huge upside who could cause a shock on Sunday. Julia Marino is just 20 years old but already an X Games gold medallist, and Hailey Langland enters the competition as a dark horse at the young age of just 17.

Langland's railwork is impressive, but it's her style that makes her stand out from the competition. X Games' official YouTube channel did a profile on the teen star:

Great Britain's Katie Ormerod will not compete due to injury, as she fractured her heel in training, per BBC Sport. Her absence leaves the international field relatively thin, with Canada's Spencer O'Brien joining Gasser as the most likely contenders to keep the USA from the gold medal.

Marino and Langland have the raw scoring potential to cause a shock, but ultimately, Anderson remains the favourite. The 27-year-old took the top spot at the X Games in Aspen last month and appears to be peaking at just the right time.