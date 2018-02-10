D'Onta Foreman Pleads No Contest After Gun, Marijuana Charges

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct for making unreasonable noise, a misdemeanor, after being arrested in July on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

On Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle noted the plea agreement included a $500 fine. Foreman must also turn in the gun police found in his vehicle during the stop in Austin last summer. His attorney, Chip Lewis, commented on the case.

"Everybody's happy," Lewis said. "They dismissed the cases and let him plea to the disorderly conduct charge. D'Onta is relieved. He's learned a great deal from this. You have to be very cognizant of what you do and who you do with it."

The remaining count will be dismissed if he avoids legal trouble for the next 90 days.

Lewis said his client isn't expected to face supplemental discipline from the NFL as a result of the no-contest plea, per Wilson:

"Him carrying the gun is not a crime at all. You can't have a gun on [the University of Texas] campus, but the UT campus sprawls quite wide. There's a defense built into Texas law that trumps that, the traveling defense across county lines that we illustrated.

"The marijuana wasn't his. We had him tested and he was clean. The young man who did have the marijuana took responsibility. The prosecutors were very reasonable and understanding of everything. He's a good kid."

Houston selected Foreman in the third round of the 2017 draft after his standout 2016 season with the Texas Longhorns that saw him rush for over 2,000 yards.

He tallied 327 yards and two touchdowns across 10 appearances before his rookie season ended in November due to a torn Achilles.