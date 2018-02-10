Carlos Cordeiro Elected US Soccer President to Replace Sunil Gulati

Carlos Cordeiro Elected US Soccer President to Replace Sunil GulatiFebruary 10, 2018
Former US Soccer vice president Carlos Cordeiro has been elected as the organisation's new president and replacement of Sunil Gulati.
ESPN FC confirmed the news on Saturday. Per Kevin Egan of BeIN SportsUSA, the final tally wasn't close:
Kevin Egan @kev_egan
Carlos Cordeiro has won the election with 68.6% of the vote. The current Vice-President will assume the role of US Soccer Federation President today.2018-2-10 16:32:52
Cordeiro ran against seven other candidates, including the likes of Kathy Carter, Eric Wynalda and former women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo.
Fox Soccer shared the full voting breakdown:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Here are the results of the final ballot of the USSF Presidential Election. 👇🏼 https://t.co/YCIpl4Xeyt2018-2-10 16:40:29
Both Carter and Cordeiro were seen as candidates who represented the establishment―the former was president of Soccer United Marketing, a marketing partner for the federation, and Cordeiro worked as Gulati's right-hand man. Per Brian Straus of Sports Illustrated, Cordeiro's adamant he won't follow his predecessor's route.
He took to social media after the vote:
Carlos Cordeiro @CACSoccer
It's an incredible honor to be elected @ussoccer President. I'm grateful to everyone who supported my campaign and I salute all the candidates who ran. I promise to work with all our members to unite our soccer family! #AimHigher2018-2-10 16:38:26
As expected, plenty of fans and pundits were not happy with the result. Football writer Will Parchman was among them:
Will Parchman @WillParchman
At least on a purely ideological level, this feels a lot like Infantino replacing Blatter. Won’t be any big changes in the next four years, just incremental tweaks. Gulati and Cordeiro aren’t that far apart.2018-2-10 16:42:25
U.S. Soccer is at one of the lowest points in its history following the men's team's failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Stars and Stripes hadn't missed a World Cup since 1986 and made it out of the group stages in the last two editions.
