Carlos Cordeiro Elected US Soccer President to Replace Sunil Gulati

Former US Soccer vice president Carlos Cordeiro has been elected as the organisation's new president and replacement of Sunil Gulati.

ESPN FC confirmed the news on Saturday. Per Kevin Egan of BeIN SportsUSA, the final tally wasn't close:

Cordeiro ran against seven other candidates, including the likes of Kathy Carter, Eric Wynalda and former women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo.

Fox Soccer shared the full voting breakdown:

Both Carter and Cordeiro were seen as candidates who represented the establishment―the former was president of Soccer United Marketing, a marketing partner for the federation, and Cordeiro worked as Gulati's right-hand man. Per Brian Straus of Sports Illustrated, Cordeiro's adamant he won't follow his predecessor's route.

He took to social media after the vote:

As expected, plenty of fans and pundits were not happy with the result. Football writer Will Parchman was among them:

U.S. Soccer is at one of the lowest points in its history following the men's team's failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Stars and Stripes hadn't missed a World Cup since 1986 and made it out of the group stages in the last two editions.