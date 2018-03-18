Vince McMahon's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 6

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WrestleMania, which will take place for the 34th time April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, wouldn't be possible without Vince McMahon.

The WWE chairman has done everything in his power over the past three-plus decades to make sure the company's biggest event is a success. On several occasions, that included involving himself in storylines to generate additional interest in The Showcase of the Immortals.

Although the boisterous Mr. McMahon character sports an 0-4 record at 'Mania, his presence always added to card, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his body for a pop. That holds true to this day, as he showed recently at Raw 25, when he took a stunner from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Let's take a look back at Vinnie Mac's WrestleMania matches, as well as some of his most memorable moments at The Show of Shows.