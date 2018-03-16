Shane McMahon's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania HistoryMarch 16, 2018
Shane McMahon's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History
Although he entered professional wrestling as Vince McMahon's son rather than a trained wrestler, Shane McMahon has gone on to become one of the best in-ring entertainers WWE has ever seen.
Shane worked his way up the ladder by taking on roles behind the scenes and even serving as a referee before being introduced on screen as Vince's son and developing his own persona.
Nearly 20 years after his WrestleMania debut, Shane-O-Mac remains a key part of the Showcase of the Immortals, and he has come to be relied upon to provide the WWE Universe with memorable matches and moments on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
The following is a rundown of several of the greatest WrestleMania moments McMahon has been involved in over the course of his impressive career.
McMahon Retains European Championship vs. X-Pac at WrestleMania XV
Shane became an active wrestler shortly before WrestleMania XV, and it wasn't long before he won the European Championship from X-Pac.
X-Pac put the title on the line in a tag team match wherein he and Triple H faced McMahon and Kane. Shane came away with the title, and then defended it in a singles match against X-Pac at WrestleMania.
Shane was the quintessential heel in the match, as he received help from a number of Superstars, including Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Test and the Mean Street Posse.
The D-Generation X member fought valiantly and overcame low blows, shots to the head with the belt and everything in between until DX comrades Triple H and Chyna made their way to the ring.
At that point, a shocking turn occurred, with Triple H hitting X-Pac with a Pedigree. That allowed McMahon to pin the challenger and retain the European Championship.
DX had been embroiled in a major feud with The Corporation, but Triple H and Chyna sold out by helping Shane prevail over their former comrade.
The match was far from a technical classic, but it told a good story and succeeded in making McMahon look like a weasel and a cheater.
It also went a long way toward helping X-Pac gain sympathy with the fans, and he went on to have a solid run as a well-supported face.
Shane has had much bigger and better matches at the Showcase of the Immortals in the proceeding years, but as far as debuts are concerned, he performed admirably and showed he belonged in the ring with true wrestlers despite his lack of experience.
Shane-O-Mac Defeats Vince McMahon in Father vs. Son Clash at WrestleMania X-7
There was arguably no wilder time in wrestling than the weeks leading up to WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001, and both Shane and Vince McMahon were at the center of it.
Shortly before the event, WWE officially purchased WCW. As part of the storyline between Shane and Vince, the Boy Wonder appeared on the final episode of WCW Nitro and announced that he had bought WCW from under his father's nose.
Shane and Vince were already feuding prior to that because of Vince's abuse of power. In addition to firing Mick Foley as WWE commissioner, the chairman entered into an on-screen affair with Trish Stratus, while his wife, Linda McMahon, was in a catatonic state because of a nervous breakdown.
Foley served as the special guest referee for the street fight between Shane and Vince at WrestleMania X-Seven, and there was no shortage of chaos throughout.
In addition to both Stephanie McMahon and Trish's involvement, Linda ended up at ringside during the bout.
During the latter stages, Vince wheeled Linda into the ring in an effort to force her to watch him defeat Shane on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Instead, Linda rose from her wheelchair for the first in months to a massive pop before nailing Vince with a low blow.
Shane then hit Vince with a Coast-to-Coast with the aid of a garbage can and pinned him to end the memorable clash.
While Shane-O-Mac, Linda and Foley celebrated the victory, the rivalry was far from over, as Shane went on to lead an alliance of WCW and ECW wrestlers against Vince and Team WWE in subsequent months.
McMahon Leaps Off Hell in a Cell vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32
After going 15 years without a WrestleMania match, Shane-O-Mac returned to The Showcase of the Immortals to take on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.
Shane hadn't appeared on WWE programming since 2009 before making his return on the Feb. 22, 2016, edition of Raw.
Shane made it clear to Vince and Stephanie that he wanted a powerful role within the company, and Vince agreed to give him precisely that if he could win a match of his choosing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Vince then announced his son would take on The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match, which seemed unimaginable just a few weeks prior.
The build toward WrestleMania 32 was somewhat disconcerting, and with injuries to some of the company's top Superstars, something huge was needed to generate interest in a show that went on to set a WWE attendance record, with 101,763 reported to be at AT&T Stadium near Dallas.
Shane versus Taker did precisely that, and the iconic stars crafted a memorable match that arguably stole the show at WrestleMania 32.
Much of the bout was a fairly standard Hell in a Cell match, but it reached new heights—both literally and figuratively—when a desperate Shane-O-Mac looked to put The Phenom away late on.
McMahon scaled the cell after placing Taker on the announce table before leaping off the roof in an attempt to deliver an elbow drop.
The Deadman moved, which resulted in Shane crashing through the table.
That bump dredged up memories of when The Undertaker threw Mick Foley off the top of the cell at King of the Ring in 1998.
Shane lost the match, but his jump of the structure helped create a moment that will likely be replayed for as long as WrestleMania exists.
Shane Goes for a Shooting Star Press vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33
It has long been assumed Shane is only able to wrestle a hardcore style, and that notion was put to the test at WrestleMania 33 when he locked horns with one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time in AJ Styles.
Feeling as though McMahon had cost him an opportunity to compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, the Phenomenal One attacked Shane in a parking garage and bloodied him by bashing his head through a car window.
That enraged Shane and led to the booking of a match between the two on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Styles was supremely confident he would be able to outwrestle McMahon, but Shane-O-Mac shocked the WWE Universe by hanging with AJ in the early going.
Brawling and hardcore elements eventually worked their way into the match, and both Superstars scored a number of near-falls.
Styles even kicked out of McMahon's patented Coast-to-Coast, which prompted Shane to go for an even higher-risk move.
With AJ laid out, Shane-O-Mac ascended to the top rope and attempted a Shooting Star Press. McMahon got incredible air and executed it perfectly despite being 47 at the time.
However, Styles avoided the impact and managed to hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.
The match accomplished several goals, including putting Styles over in a big way and setting the tone for what turned out to be a highly entertaining WrestleMania.
Shane and AJ crafted one of the greatest openers in WrestleMania history, and they did so despite there being no shortage of criticism surrounding the decision to go forward with the match leading up to the event.