Shane McMahon's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

Shane became an active wrestler shortly before WrestleMania XV, and it wasn't long before he won the European Championship from X-Pac.

X-Pac put the title on the line in a tag team match wherein he and Triple H faced McMahon and Kane. Shane came away with the title, and then defended it in a singles match against X-Pac at WrestleMania.

Shane was the quintessential heel in the match, as he received help from a number of Superstars, including Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Test and the Mean Street Posse.

The D-Generation X member fought valiantly and overcame low blows, shots to the head with the belt and everything in between until DX comrades Triple H and Chyna made their way to the ring.

At that point, a shocking turn occurred, with Triple H hitting X-Pac with a Pedigree. That allowed McMahon to pin the challenger and retain the European Championship.

DX had been embroiled in a major feud with The Corporation, but Triple H and Chyna sold out by helping Shane prevail over their former comrade.

The match was far from a technical classic, but it told a good story and succeeded in making McMahon look like a weasel and a cheater.

It also went a long way toward helping X-Pac gain sympathy with the fans, and he went on to have a solid run as a well-supported face.

Shane has had much bigger and better matches at the Showcase of the Immortals in the proceeding years, but as far as debuts are concerned, he performed admirably and showed he belonged in the ring with true wrestlers despite his lack of experience.