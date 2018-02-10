Olympic 2018 Results: Medal Winners, Top Scores from Saturday's Early Events

XIN LI/Getty Images

Although there were only five medal events on Saturday morning at the 2018 Winter Olympics, each set of medal winners provided us with their own Olympic moment.

Germany was the biggest winner of the day with two gold medals, while the Netherlands captured the most medals thanks to a speedskating sweep led by the unlikeliest champion of the Olympics so far.

South Korea ignited the home crowd with a gold in short-track speedskating, and Sweden captured its first gold in cross-country skiing.

Missing from the medal count after the quintet of events are the United States and Canada, but both nations are expected to record their first medals in the near future in snowboarding and alpine skiing.

Medal Winners

Biathlon

Women's 7.5-kilometer sprint

Gold: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany)

Silver: Marte Olsbu (Norway)

Bronze: Veronika Vitkova (Czech Republic)

Cross-Country Skiing

Women's Skiathlon

Gold: Charlotte Kalla (Sweden)

Silver: Marit Bjoergen (Norway)

Bronze: Krista Parmakoski (Finland)

Short-Track Speedskating

Gold: Lim Hyo-jun (South Korea)

Silver: Sjinkie Knegt (Netherlands)

Bronze: Semen Elistratov (Olympic Athletes of Russia)

Speedskating

Women's 3,000 meters

Gold: Carlijn Achtereekte (Netherlands)

Silver: Ireen Wust (Netherlands)

Bronze: Antoinette De Jong (Netherlands)

Ski Jumping

Men's Normal Hill

Gold: Andreas Wellinger (Germany)

Silver: Johann Andre Forfang (Norway)

Bronze: Robert Johansson (Norway)

Top Scores

South Korea Opens Short-Track Program with Olympic Record

South Korea couldn't have asked for a better result in a sport in which it's earned the majority of its gold medals at the Winter Olympics.

Lim Hyo-jun set the Olympic record in the men's 1,500 meters with a time of 2:10.485, a mark that bested the old record that South Korea's Lee Jung-su set in 2010 by over five-tenths of a second.

Including Lim's gold medal from Saturday, South Korea has won 22 of its 27 Winter Olympic golds in short-track speedskating.

South Korea set itself up to add to that total later in the short-track competition as its women's 3,000-meter relay team won its qualifying heat.

Dutch Sweep Led by Surprise Winner

Many countries are happy if they record a single medal sweep at one Olympics, but the Dutch have higher standards when it comes to earning that achievement in speedskating.

Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong recorded the first medal sweep of the Olympics for the Netherlands in the women's 3,000 meters.

While seeing three athletes from the Netherlands on the podium wasn't a surprise, the leader of the group was, as Achtereekte came out of an early heat to shock the speedskating world.

Achtereekte, who has never won a World Cup race yet alone an Olympic event, was one of two skaters under four minutes at 3:59.21.

Wust, the 2014 winner in the event, came up eight-hundredths of a second short of her second consecutive gold.

Don't be surprised if the Netherlands dominates another podium in speedskating since it recorded four medal sweeps in Sochi, with the lone one from the women coming in the 1,500 meters.

Wellinger Flies Past Field in Normal Hill

Andreas Wellinger beat out a pair of former gold medalists in the men's ski jumping normal hill competition as well as the elements to take home Germany's second gold.

Wellinger's combined score from his two jumps was 259.3, a mark that was nine points better than Norway's Johann Andre Forfang in second place.

The 22-year-old, who won gold with Germany at the team event in Sochi, launched himself up the leaderboard from fifth place with his massive second jump.

Wellinger's second leap was measured at 113.5 meters, which was the longest anyone jumped amid blustery conditions at the top of the hill.

