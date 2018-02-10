Olympic Hockey Results 2018: Joint Korean Team Loses to Switzerland, Sweden Wins

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The joint South Korea-North Korea women's hockey team suffered an 8-0 loss to Switzerland in its first game of group play Saturday at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea.

Although NPR's Bill Chappell dubbed the Korean squad the "most interesting team in the world" given potential thaw in tensions it can help provide to the oft-feuding neighbors, the result showcased the uphill battle the team faces to reach the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Sweden edged Japan 2-1 in the day's other Group B contest courtesy of a Sara Hjalmarsson third-period goal.

Switzerland 8, Korea 0

Korea was highly engaged for the contest's first 10 minutes, lending hope the team could be more competitive than expected, but the floodgates opened once Alina Muller started the scoring for the Swiss midway through the opening period.

Muller ended up tallying a natural hat trick in the first as part of a four-goal game. Phoebe Staenz and Lara Stalder added two goals apiece for Switzerland.

Christine Brennan of USA Today provided some sights from a game with a meaning that went beyond hockey:

Sarah Murray, a Minnesota native serving as head coach for the Korean team, said before the tilt her squad had come together nicely despite the potential for a major divide, per Chip Scoggins of the Star Tribune.

"The chemistry is better than I could have expected," she said. "When I heard they were joining our team I thought worst-case scenario: We are going to be separate, our players are not going to talk. But it is fantastic."

But the talent gap will likely be too much to overcome. Switzerland outshot Korea 52-8.

Both teams return to action Monday. The Swiss will battle Japan, while the Koreans face another monumental task in the form of Sweden.

Sweden 2, Japan 1

Sweden is the only country aside from Canada and the United States to reach the gold-medal game in women's ice hockey since the sport debuted in 1998. It finished second to the Canadians in 2006.

The Swedes will need to improve as the tournament moves forward to match or better that result after struggling to overcome Japan. Not only was it a one-goal game, but the Japanese side also won the shot battle 31-26. A strong performance from goalie Sara Grahn saved the day.

Fanny Rask joined Hjalmarsson on the score sheet for Sweden. Rui Ukita netted Japan's goal.

Seth Bennett‏ of BBC World TV discussed the hard-fought game:

Looking ahead, Sweden should have a golden opportunity to find its scoring touch against Korea on Monday. Japan will need to at least force Switzerland to overtime to keep its hopes of advancing alive.