Andreas Wellinger Wins Ski Jumping Normal Hill Gold Medal at Olympics 2018

Andreas Wellinger of Germany won gold in the men's ski jumping normal hill competition Saturday at Alpensia Ski Jumping Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Norway's Johann Andre Forfang (silver) and Robert Johansson (bronze) also achieved podium finishes on the first day of medal events in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Games' updated medal table:

Wind caused multiple delays during both the qualifying and final rounds, but Wellinger handled the conditions best with an outstanding second jump to capture gold.

The top finishers in the men's normal hill were:

1. Andreas Wellinger (Germany) — 259.3 total points

2. Johann Andre Forfang (Norway) — 250.9

3. Robert Johansson (Norway) — 249.7

4. Kamil Stoch (Poland) — 249.3

5. Stefan Hula (Poland) — 248.8

Stoch missed the podium by four-tenths of a point after winning gold in both the normal hill and large hill events at the 2014 Sochi Games.

It's the first individual normal hill victory on one of the sport's biggest stages for Wellinger. The 22-year-old German rising star won a gold medal as part of the Olympic team event four years ago and also earned gold in the mixed team competition at last year's World Championships.

His other solo wins came in World Cup large hill jumps.

Gracenote Olympic noted his victory also allowed Germany to make ski jumping history:

Other than Wellinger, the biggest star on the hill Saturday night may have been Johansson's mustache, which would have allowed him to fit right in at the first Winter Olympics in 1924.

Fernando Palomo of ESPN provided a look at the buzzworthy 'stache:

Looking ahead, ski jumping will return to the Pyeongchang spotlight Monday with the women's individual normal hill medal event.