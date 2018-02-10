Andreas Wellinger Wins Ski Jumping Normal Hill Gold Medal at Olympics 2018

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2018

Germany's Andreas Wellinger reacts after competing in the men's normal hill individual ski jumping event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 10, 2018, in Pyeongchang. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Andreas Wellinger of Germany won gold in the men's ski jumping normal hill competition Saturday at Alpensia Ski Jumping Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Norway's Johann Andre Forfang (silver) and Robert Johansson (bronze) also achieved podium finishes on the first day of medal events in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Here's a look at the Games' updated medal table:

Wind caused multiple delays during both the qualifying and final rounds, but Wellinger handled the conditions best with an outstanding second jump to capture gold.

The top finishers in the men's normal hill were:

1. Andreas Wellinger (Germany) — 259.3 total points

2. Johann Andre Forfang (Norway) — 250.9

3. Robert Johansson (Norway) — 249.7

4. Kamil Stoch (Poland) — 249.3

5. Stefan Hula (Poland) — 248.8

Stoch missed the podium by four-tenths of a point after winning gold in both the normal hill and large hill events at the 2014 Sochi Games.

It's the first individual normal hill victory on one of the sport's biggest stages for Wellinger. The 22-year-old German rising star won a gold medal as part of the Olympic team event four years ago and also earned gold in the mixed team competition at last year's World Championships.

His other solo wins came in World Cup large hill jumps.

Gracenote Olympic noted his victory also allowed Germany to make ski jumping history:

Other than Wellinger, the biggest star on the hill Saturday night may have been Johansson's mustache, which would have allowed him to fit right in at the first Winter Olympics in 1924.

Fernando Palomo of ESPN provided a look at the buzzworthy 'stache:

Looking ahead, ski jumping will return to the Pyeongchang spotlight Monday with the women's individual normal hill medal event.

Related

    Sweden's Kalla Wins 1st Gold of Pyeongchang Games

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Sweden's Kalla Wins 1st Gold of Pyeongchang Games

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Choi Minjeong Sets Record in ST 500m Qualifying

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Choi Minjeong Sets Record in ST 500m Qualifying

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Olympics Investigating If Tech Problems Were Cyber-Attack

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Olympics Investigating If Tech Problems Were Cyber-Attack

    Sean Ingle
    via the Guardian

    Live Stream Details for Saturday's Winter Olympics Action

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Live Stream Details for Saturday's Winter Olympics Action

    Nate Loop
    via Bleacher Report