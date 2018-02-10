San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors (42-13) will try to win consecutive games for the first time since the end of January on Saturday when they host the San Antonio Spurs (35-21) in a nationally televised matchup as large home favorites. The Warriors have lost three of their last five games straight up, going 3-7 against the spread in their past 10, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as 10-point favorites; the total is at 216, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 107.5-105.7, Spurs (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

As noted above, Golden State has really struggled to cover the number lately, as the defending NBA champions have not beaten the spread in two straight games since January 6. The Warriors ended a two-game skid with a 121-103 rout of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday as 14.5-point home favorites, but they had gone 1-6-1 ATS in their previous eight at Oracle Arena.

Meanwhile, the Spurs stopped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday, routing the Phoenix Suns 129-81 as 10.5-point road favorites.

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Despite some recent struggles, Golden State has dominated this series with San Antonio over the last year, winning six straight meetings to go along with a 5-1 ATS mark. The Warriors won the only game between the teams this season back on November 2, blowing out the Spurs 112-92 as 8.5-point road favorites.

In that meeting, Klay Thompson scored a game-high 27 points for Golden State, while Kevin Durant totaled 24 and Stephen Curry added 21. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 24 points, but he made just 8-of-22 shots from the field, as his team blew a 31-12 lead.

Smart betting pick

The Spurs still do not have Kawhi Leonard, who is out indefinitely due to a quad injury. Without Leonard, they have no chance to get back to the NBA Finals or compete with the Warriors in this game.

While Golden State has not been nearly as dominant as in past years, this team still has the most talent in the league and will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 125-105 home loss Tuesday to the Oklahoma City Thunder in its last appearance on national TV. Bet on an easy win by double digits and a cover.

NBA betting trends

San Antonio is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone under in 16 of San Antonio's last 23 games on the road.

Golden State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

