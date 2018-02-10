Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Day 2 Winners and Losers

0 of 8

John Locher/Associated Press

The first five medal events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games have concluded, and Team USA is still searching for its first trip to the Olympics podium.

Rather, Day 2 was a big one for Netherlands and Scandinavia. The former swept the ladies' 3,000m speed-skating event and took silver in men's 1,500m short-track speed skating. The latter owned the 15km ladies' skiathlon event with Sweden, Norway and Finland taking gold, silver and bronze, respectively. Germany also had a huge day, taking gold in both the men's normal hill ski jump and the women's 7.5km biathlon.

It wasn't all bad news for the Americans, though.

Chris Mazdzer is in the hunt for a medal after two of four runs in the men's singles luge. Redmond Gerard advanced to the finals of the men's snowboard slopestyle. And everyone's favorite ball of energy and joy, Maame Biney, qualified for Tuesday's quarterfinals in ladies' 500m short-track speed skating.

Read on for the rest of the biggest winners and losers.