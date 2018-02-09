Clippers Beat Blake Griffin, Pistons 108-95 in Star's Debut Against Former Team

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin tallied 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists Friday night in his first game against the Los Angeles Clippers since last week's blockbuster trade ended his nearly decade-long stay with L.A.

The Clippers picked up a 108-95 victory in the contest, which was played at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Griffin won't play at the Staples Center again until next season.

Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, two of the key assets shipped to the Los Angeles in the stunning swap, combined for 22 points and 16 boards in their return to Detroit.

Griffin made it clear he didn't expect a friendly reunion Friday with both teams battling for playoff spots in their respective conferences.

"I know those guys really well so I can't say it's just another game," Griffin told reporters Wednesday. "It's a game where I really know that team, but we're trying to get wins, they're trying to get wins. I'm not the guy to be all buddy-buddy during games. It's going to be a war."

Those comments quickly proved prophetic as the five-time All-Star and Bradley were called for a double technical midway through the opening quarter.

ESPN spotlighted the brief scuffle underneath the basket:

Griffin otherwise had a mostly nondescript performance despite the solid stat line.

The 28-year-old University of Oklahoma product connected on just seven of his 19 shots from the field, and just one of seven attempts from beyond the arc, in 35 minutes of action.

He did have a highlight-reel block on Montrezl Harrell late in the third quarter:

Los Angeles outscored Detroit 31-15 in the fourth to secure the win.

Griffin will play his first road game as a member of the Pistons on Sunday afternoon as they travel to Philips Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks.

It's a golden opportunity for Detroit, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped by the Clippers, to get right back on track with the Hawks entering Friday's action tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the NBA's worst record at 17-38.