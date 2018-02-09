Danny Ainge: 'Don't Know What to Think' After Isaiah Thomas Traded to Lakers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas' recent rough stretch, leading to the Cleveland Cavaliers trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, has left many perplexed.

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is one of those people who isn't sure what to make of what's going on with Thomas right now.

"I don't really know what Isaiah's wishes or dreams are right now, so I have no idea. I don't know what to think," Ainge said when asked if he had empathy for the two-time All-Star, via Sean Deveney of the Sporting News.

Aaron Goodwin, Thomas' agent, told USA Today's Sam Amick that the Lakers will give him ample opportunity to play, even with Lonzo Ball as their starting point guard, and "play up-tempo like he has played throughout his career."

Thomas was traded by the Celtics to Cleveland in August as part of the package for Kyrie Irving. He missed the first 36 games this season recovering from the hip injury that knocked him out for the final three games of last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

Upon returning, Thomas struggled to fit in with the Cavs. He was averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 assists per game in 15 contests, and his 36.1 shooting percentage is the worst mark of his career.

In 179 games with the Celtics from 2015-17, Thomas averaged 24.7 points and six assists. He also finished fifth in NBA MVP voting during the 2016-17 season after leading Boston to a 53-29 record.